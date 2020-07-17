Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
Gov't expected to revoke operation permits for 2 defector groups this week over leafleting: sources
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry is expected to revoke the operation permits of two North Korean defector groups as early as this week over their sending of anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets, sources said Tuesday.
The move comes about a month after North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office in its border city of Kaesong in anger over leaflets criticizing leader Kim Jong-un, saying such leafleting violates a series of peace agreements between the two sides.
In response, South Korea's unification ministry pledged to crack down on leafleting, filed a criminal complaint against two defectors groups -- Fighters for a Free North Korea and Kuensaem -- and took steps to revoke their operation permits.
------------
N.K. media hints at optimism about S. Korea's new security lineup
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Tuesday indirectly expressed optimism about South Korea's new national security lineup, citing a pro-unification media outlet in the South saying that high hopes are pinned on the new team.
Earlier this month, President Moon Jae-in shook up the security lineup as part of efforts to break a stalemate in inter-Korean relations amid tensions in the wake of the North's blowing up of an inter-Korean liaison office.
On Tuesday, Uriminzokkiri, one of the North's propaganda websites, cited articles from Jaju Sibo, a pro-unification online media outlet in South Korea, welcoming the reshuffle.
------------
S. Korea approved 16 cases of aid plans to N. Korea in H1: official
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has allowed local aid groups to go ahead with 16 assistance projects for North Korea in the first half of this year, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
"The total number of cases granted approval for humanitarian aid to North Korea until June this year is 16. Two of the cases are coronavirus-related items," the official told reporters.
The official did not provide further details on the number of organizations and their identities.
------------
Unification ministry to inspect dozens of activist groups over N.K. leafleting
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry will inspect dozens of government-registered activist group later this month to look into whether they have been involved in sending anti-North Korea leaflets, a ministry official said Thursday.
The move comes as the ministry has been pushing to revoke the operation permits of two North Korean defector groups for sending leaflets to the communist state in defiance of the government's calls against such activity.
"It is part of efforts to strengthen supervision on their operation," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity. "The probe will be conducted first on 25 entities, including 13 groups run by North Korean defectors, from late this month ... It will be expanded to others going forward."
------------
Seoul prosecutors open probe into N. Korean leader's sister over liaison office demolition
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean prosecutors have begun an investigation into North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister and the North's military chief on charges of blowing up an inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong last month, officials said Thursday.
The unprecedented and symbolic probe into Kim Yo-jong, the sister now serving as the first vice department director of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee, and Army Gen. Pak Jong-chon, chief of the General Staff of the North Korean army, came after a South Korean lawyer filed a criminal complaint against them over the Kaesong office demolition in mid-June.
Seoul-based lawyer Lee Kyung-jae filed the complaint against the North Korean figures with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office on July 8, and the case was assigned to the office's public investigation division on Monday, according to the officials informed of the case.
------------
Moon asks lawmakers to 'institutionalize' inter-Korean summit accords
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in requested Thursday the National Assembly ratify inter-Korean summit accords, saying bipartisan support is needed to move forward the "vulnerable" peace process.
"Peace on the Korean Peninsula is still vulnerable," he said, addressing the opening ceremony of South Korea's 21st National Assembly.
The achievements of inter-Korean ties and Washington-Pyongyang relations remain "incomplete," he pointed out, apparently referring to a drawn-out stalemate in the peace drive in the wake of the no-deal Hanoi summit between the leaders of North Korea and the United States in early 2019.
------------
N.K. leader made least number of public appearances in first half of year: report
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made the least number of public appearances in the first half of this year since he assumed power in 2012, amid efforts to prevent an outbreak of the new coronavirus in the country, a recent report said Thursday.
According to data released by the Korea Institute for National Unification, a state-run think tank, Kim appeared in public on 19 occasions in the first half of this year.
This contrasts with the first half of 2013 when he made nearly 100 public appearances, including visits to factories and military facilities. Between 2017 and 2019, he made an average of 40 to 50 appearances.
(END)