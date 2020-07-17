Kang hosts videoconference with MIKTA partners on pandemic response
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha hosted a videoconference Friday with her counterparts from Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey and Australia to discuss multilateral cooperation in responding to the new coronavirus, her office said.
The top diplomats from the group of five middle powers, dubbed MIKTA based on the initials of the nations' names, held their 17th foreign ministerial meeting, with South Korea taking the rotating chairmanship this year.
At the session, Kang stressed the importance of the international community's coordinated response to the COVID-19 scourge, while noting Seoul's efforts to contribute to the global anti-virus campaign, such as its provision of humanitarian aid to developing countries.
The participants shared the need to strengthen multilateralism to promote international cooperation and solidarity in handling the pandemic that has continued to surge around the world amid fears of its social and economic repercussions.
"Participants shared the view that the responsibility and role of middle-power countries like MIKTA is more important than at any time, and the five nations agreed to strengthen cooperation at multilateral levels, including the United Nations," the ministry said in a press release.
The top MIKTA diplomats adopted a joint statement celebrating the election of Turkey''s Volkan Bozkir as the 75th president of the U.N. General Assembly; the election of Mexico as the non-permanent member of the Security Council for the 2021-22 period; and the election of Indonesia and Mexico as members of the Economic and Social Council for three-year terms from 2021.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)