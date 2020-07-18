Zombie film 'Peninsula' tops 1 mln admissions on 4th day
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- The zombie action film "Peninsula" topped 1 million admissions in South Korea on Saturday, the fourth day of its run, the film's distributor said.
Released Wednesday, the sequel to the 2016 megahit zombie blockbuster "Train to Busan" attracted 1.01 million viewers as of 8:10 a.m., according to Next Entertainment World Co., or NEW.
Its pace matched that of the 2014 drama "Ode to My Father," the fourth-most watched film at the South Korean box office with a total of 14.3 million moviegoers.
On the opening day, it drew 350,000 viewers to set the highest first-day score in 2020.
Meanwhile, it is also on a roll outside Korea, topping box offices in Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia where "Peninsula" hit local screens this week.
Directed by Yeon Sang-ho and starring Gang Dong-won and Lee Jung-hyun, "Peninsula" tells a tale of survivors on the zombie-infested Korean Peninsula four years after the events in "Train to Busan."
The new movie was officially invited to this year's Cannes Film Festival and pre-sold to over 180 nations and territories, including Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, Britain, and France.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)