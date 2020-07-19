(4th LD) New infections stay below 40 for 2nd day as imported cases dwindle
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily virus infections hovered below 40 for the second straight day on Sunday, but the number of local transmissions outpaced that of imported cases for the first time in over a week.
The country identified 34 new cases, raising the total caseload to 13,745. Of the newly reported cases, 21 were locally transmitted, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
It marks the first time in eight days that the country reported more locally transmitted cases than imported cases.
With the number of daily local transmissions staying around 20 or below, the government said Sunday it will lift coronavirus restrictions on public facilities, such as museums, galleries and libraries, in the Seoul metropolitan area starting Monday.
In a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Sunday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the government "plans to resume operations of convenient facilities frequented by citizens, such as public libraries and art museums."
The health authorities asked museums, galleries and libraries to introduce an electronic visitor registration system based on quick response (QR) code verification technology and to limit the number of visitors to stem the spread of COVID-19.
The reopening of the facilities comes 1 1/2 months after the government ordered around 8,000 public facilities, including museums and galleries, in Seoul and neighboring areas to suspend operations on May 29.
Health Minister Park Neunghoo said Sunday the authorities will consider easing restrictions on churches, as few cluster infections linked to church gatherings were reported in the past two weeks.
"Cluster infections related to religious facilities have fallen sharply. If infection levels remain low, the authorities will be able to lift restrictions on churches sooner or later," Park said.
Starting July 10, South Korea started prohibiting churches nationwide from organizing gatherings other than regular worship services. The QR code-based registration scheme was applied at churches as well.
Meanwhile, 12 types of risky venues, including karaoke facilities and bars, are still required to follow the government's strict quarantine measures. In addition, spectators will continue to not be allowed to attend professional baseball and other sports games, the KCDC said.
In the past two weeks through Saturday, the number of confirmed cases of the virus averaged at 10.2, down from 19.3 in the previous two weeks and 40.4 in the two-week period from June 6-13, as the authorities continue to strengthen quarantine measures in densely populated areas.
"Most of the COVID-19 indicators are improving but there are still infections involving small gatherings in companies and communities. It is not the time for the authorities to reduce efforts in controlling the virus," KCDC said.
Of the 21 local transmissions reported Sunday, 10 were identified in Seoul, with 10 cases reported in Gwangju, located some 330 kilometers south of Seoul. One case was confirmed in Daejeon, some 120 kilometers south of Seoul.
The 10 new cases in Seoul put the capital's overall caseload at 1,474. Nine of the 10 new cases confirmed in Gwangju came from those who had come in close contact with an infected person from Seoul.
As of Sunday at noon, 13 additional cases were confirmed to have been traced to an office in southern Seoul, raising the number of related cases to 32.
According to the KCDC, 11 related cases were reported in Gwangju, with two more virus patients identified in Seoul.
The country's death toll came to 295, with one more virus-caused death reported, according to the KCDC.
As of Sunday, 12,556 of the infected have been released after a full recovery, up 37 from a day before.
The number of the infected still in quarantine or under treatment came to 894, down from 898 on Saturday.
The country had launched a strict social distancing campaign in March, shutting down public facilities, after the nation reported its first COVID-19 case on Jan. 20.
It switched to a more lax "social distancing in everyday life" scheme in early May after the country began to see less than 20 new cases per day since April 18.
The public facilities were again shut down in June after the country reported a series of cluster infections linked to large distribution centers and night spots in Seoul's Itaewon.
Also on Sunday, the prime minister instructed the government to consider making Aug. 17 a makeshift national holiday.
It, he said, "will be designed to offer some rest to the people and medical workers who are exhausted physically and emotionally and to support the recovery in domestic consumption."
