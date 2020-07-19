Heavy rain advisory issued for parts of Seoul, Gyeonggi, Gangwon provinces
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- The state weather agency on Sunday issued heavy rain advisories for parts of Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces, calling for extra caution against potential accidents or damage from downpours.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) issued a heavy rain advisory for northeastern Seoul, including Nowon, Seongbuk and other counties. The advisory comes when an area is projected to record 60 millimeters of precipitation for three hours or more than 100 mm for 12 hours.
As the torrential rains pounded the capital, the metropolitan municipality restricted citizens' access to the walking paths along Cheonggye Stream, a popular attraction that runs through downtown Seoul, as of 8:10 a.m.
The heavy rain advisory also covers parts of Gyeonggi Province, including Dongducheon, Pocheon, Gapyeong, Uijeongbu, Hanam, Gimpo and Paju, as well as Ganghwa Island and the five northwestern border islands.
The KMA said that 30 to 50 mm of rain per hour, along with thunder and strong gusts, is expected to hit northern Gyeonggi Province and parts of Gangwon Province between noon and 9 p.m.
Some parts of the two provinces could also receive more than 150 mm of rain, the weather agency said, advising citizens there to take extra care to prevent damage to outdoor structures and avoid any safety accidents.
The KMA also forecast downpours in parts of North Korea, calling for residents in northern regions to be careful about the possibility of a sudden increase in water levels in the Injin and Hantan rivers near the inter-Korean border.
