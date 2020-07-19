N.K. paper touts N.K.-Russia ties on occasion of 20th anniv. of declaration on bilateral cooperation
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper touted its friendly relations with Russia on Sunday on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the two countries' landmark declaration on multifaceted cooperation.
The Rodong Sinmun, the daily of the North's ruling Workers' Party, called the declaration a historical milestone in the two countries' relations and said the bilateral ties will further strengthen in a way that benefits peoples of the two countries.
Then-North Korean leader Kim Jong-il and Russian President Vladimir Putin adopted the declaration aimed at further deepening bilateral cooperation during the latter's first visit to Pyongyang on July 19, 2000.
"The historic meeting in Pyongyang and the adoption of the declaration laid the sturdy foundation to develop on a full scale the cooperative, friendly relations between the two countries in a way that befits the demand of the new era," the newspaper said in an editorial.
The paper also mentioned the summit between current North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Putin in Russia's Far Eastern port city of Vladivostok in April last year, as it stressed the deepening of bilateral ties.
"In line with the spirit of the agreement between the two countries, they are taking the shared approach towards key matters of international relations and making efforts to safeguard peace and security in the world and establish a fair international order," the paper said.
The North has been seen as trying to maintain closer ties with its traditional partners, China and Russia, amid an impasse in nuclear negotiations with Washington.
North Korean leader Kim sent a congratulatory letter to Putin when Russia marked its 75th anniversary of victory in World War II in May and Russia Day, the country's national day, in June.
