PM Chung calls for 'caution' in mulling opening greenbelt zones
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun called Sunday for "caution" in considering lifting greenbelt zones in the Seoul metropolitan area to address the country's housing supply shortage, warning they can't be restored once damaged.
The ruling Democratic Party and the government have been weighing the option of lifting the development restrictions on greenbelt zones, although activists and other opponents raised concerns over its environmental impact and claimed it should be mulled only as a "last resort."
"What is right is that we should take a very cautious approach. That is because the greenbelts cannot be restored once they are damaged," he said in an interview with the local broadcaster KBS.
The prime minister noted that the government has yet to finalize its decision on whether to lift the greenbelt restrictions to secure more land for the construction of new homes in Seoul and in its surrounding areas.
"We are at a stage where we are reviewing all possibilities," Chung said.
"We will formulate and announce refined policy measures -- rather than measures hastily cobbled together -- at the earliest possible date," he added.
Over the past week, senior public and ruling party officials, including Kim Sang-jo, presidential chief of staff for policy, have said that the government will mull lifting greenbelt restrictions.
Their remarks polarized the public as critics argue that there can be other alternatives to secure more construction space while keeping intact the greenbelt zones, which they call the "lungs" of the bustling city.
The premier said that it is "inappropriate" for policymakers to make a flurry of remarks on policy measures that are not finalized, while warning those remarks could confuse the public and give a "wrong signal" to the market.
The ruling party and government have been agonizing over how to rein in the continued rise in home prices amid growing public anger at its plan to impose higher tax rates on multiple homeowners, which critics say would only lead to a further increase in housing rental costs.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)