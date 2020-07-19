Seoul's museums, galleries, libraries to reopen Monday
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Sunday it will lift coronavirus restrictions on museums, galleries and libraries in the Seoul metropolitan area starting Monday, as the virus outbreak appears to be slowing down.
The health authorities asked the public facilities to introduce an electronic visitor registration system based on quick response (QR) code verification technology and to limit the number of visitors to stem the spread of COVID-19, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The reopening of the facilities comes after the government ordered around 8,000 public facilities, including museums and galleries, in Seoul and neighboring areas to suspend operations in late May.
But 12 types of risky venues, including karaoke facilities and bars, are still required to follow the government's strict quarantine measures. In addition, spectators will continue to not be allowed to attend professional baseball and other sports games.
In the past two weeks through Saturday, the number of confirmed cases of the virus averaged at 10.2, down from 19.3 in the previous two weeks and 40.4 in the two-week period from June 6-13, as the authorities continue to strengthen quarantine measures in densely populated areas.
The country reported 34 new daily virus cases Sunday, raising the total caseload to 13,745.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)