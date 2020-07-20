Seoul authorities looking into case of 'worm' discovered in tap water
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Seoul water authorities on Monday said they were examining its local waterworks after receiving a complaint that a worm-like creature was discovered in the city's tap water.
Workers at the Seoul Waterworks Authority have collected and are examining the creature, about 1 centimeters long, which was discovered at an apartment in Seoul's Jung Ward and reported at around 11 p.m. Monday.
The person who reported the organism said it had a thickness of a hair and was moving when found.
The report came amid the city of Incheon and several other regions near Seoul having seen a large number of similar reports, of finding worm-like or larva-like creatures in their respective tap water.
Since July 9, Incheon has received 580 complaints of larva-like creatures being discovered in the city's tap water. Of those, water officials collected larva-like organisms from 149 cases.
