(LEAD) Seoul authorities looking into case of 'worm' discovered in tap water, no problem found at tank, reservoir in initial search
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead, parts of story; ADDS details in paras 4-7)
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Seoul water authorities on Monday said they were examining local waterworks after an organism resembling a worm was discovered in the city's tap water.
Workers at the Seoul Waterworks Authority have collected and are examining the organism, about 1 centimeter long, which was discovered at an apartment in Seoul's Jung Ward and reported at around 11 p.m. Sunday.
The person who reported the organism said it had a thickness of a hair and was moving when found.
Officials are focusing on determining whether the organism flowed in through the water pipes or entered through an external channel.
An initial probe showed there were no issues at the building's basement water tank. However, there were some bugs found outside of the tank, officials said.
There are low possibilities the organism may have come in from a connected water-purifying plant or reservoir, they added.
"We have conducted an inspection of all water-purifying facilities and reservoirs in Seoul following similar reports in Incheon, and there were no issues detected," an official said, "Since there is just one complaint so far, we are focusing on determining the condition of the building's basement water tank."
The report came amid the city of Incheon and several regions near Seoul having seen a large number of similar reports, of finding worm-like or larva-like organisms in their respective tap water.
Since July 9, Incheon has received 580 complaints of larva-like organisms being discovered in the city's tap water. Of those, water officials collected larva-like organisms from 149 cases.
(END)