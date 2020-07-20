Go to Contents
07:28 July 20, 2020

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 20.

Korean-language dailies
-- No. of workers unprotected by labor laws surges by 2.12 mln in 4 years (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- PM urges caution in tackling real estate problem by loosening green belt (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party-administration in discord over real estate policy vision (Donga llbo)
-- Poll: 44 pct don't expect to see results from gov't real estate policy (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't boxed in corner over real estate policy ignoring market principle (Segye Times)
-- Late Seoul mayor took sex crime prevention course 1 month ago (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Chaos in ruling bloc over talks on loosening green belt (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Armed with ridicule, conspiracy theories, 'conservative' YouTubers run amok again (Hankyoreh)
-- Prosecution apparently stumped in proving Samsung heir's criminal involvement (Hankook Ilbo)
-- PM: Review of green belt loosening must be done carefully (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Property owners up in arms with tighter tax scheme (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Seoul joins race to attract financial firms from HK (Korea Times)
-- U.S. hasn't raised troop cuts: ministry (Korea Herald)
-- Probes into mayor's suicide go nowhere (Korea JoongAng Daily)
(END)

