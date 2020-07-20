(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 20)

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea's (DPK) dominance in the 300-seat unicameral National Assembly is an opportunity yet a possible risk. The DPK's 176-seat majority seems solid, because the main opposition United Future Party struggles. The UFP nevertheless has 103 seats, more than the 100 required to deter a constitutional revision. The revision bill this time will have to come from the Assembly, proposed by a majority of the incumbent lawmakers and approved by two-thirds so a referendum can be held. The key to this crucial issue will lie in how the two groups can work together to address it.

