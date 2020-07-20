Go to Contents
(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 20)

07:39 July 20, 2020

Revisit constitutional revision
Time is ripe but specifics will pose challenge

President Moon Jae-in in his speech at the National Assembly last week stressed "cooperative politics" as a way to tackle what lies ahead for Korea. However, these two words, both a modus operandi and an ideal in politics, have instantly grabbed attention all the more after senior ruling party figures raised the all-encompassing issue of a constitutional revision. National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug seized the occasion of the 72nd Constitution Day last Friday to push the idea.

Park noted that the time was ripe to start discussing a revision because the "outdated Constitution cannot reflect the current values of the times." The current Constitution was set in place in 1987— with a single five-year presidential tenure — following a nationwide call for full democratization with direct presidential elections. Park rightly noted that discussions should begin after the country surmounts the COVID-19 crisis, but next year would be an opportune time as Korea holds its next presidential election in March 2022. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun joined in the political push through social media.

Advancements in Korean democracy including the peaceful transition of power among administrations over the past 33 years have enabled a consensus to grow. Constituents are also weary of witnessing the nation's purportedly strong presidency often underperforming and gripped by a "winner-take-all" sentiment, and a desire to leave a legacy in the span of just five years. The impeachment of President Park Geun-hye in particular drove home the point that a constitutional revision is worth tackling. Both the liberal and conservative candidates proposed it as a campaign pledge in the last presidential election.

There may be endless debate about how the single-term presidential tenure could be altered. As Park and Chung are senior ruling party figures, the revision they are floating invariably will include tenets from President Moon Jae-in's unsuccessful bill in 2018. The President sought to replace the single five-year presidential term with two four-year terms with more power-sharing with the prime minister.

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea's (DPK) dominance in the 300-seat unicameral National Assembly is an opportunity yet a possible risk. The DPK's 176-seat majority seems solid, because the main opposition United Future Party struggles. The UFP nevertheless has 103 seats, more than the 100 required to deter a constitutional revision. The revision bill this time will have to come from the Assembly, proposed by a majority of the incumbent lawmakers and approved by two-thirds so a referendum can be held. The key to this crucial issue will lie in how the two groups can work together to address it.
(END)

