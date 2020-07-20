(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 20)

However, despite the existence of a victim, all parties involved — the city, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, the police, the prosecution, the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the Blue House — are reluctant to tackle the challenge except for their apparent collaboration to divide our society into "friends and foes." Since the offender is dead now, the primary responsibility for the investigation falls on the Seoul city government, as it is suspected of having covered up its boss's misbehavior over the last four years. Park's special aide on gender issues tried to act on his behalf — and a senior official at the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family even attempted to delay the victim's press conference.