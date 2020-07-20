Doosan Infracore's excavator sales top 10,000 units in China
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co. said Monday its excavator sales in China topped 10,000 units in the first half of the year.
South Korea's biggest construction equipment maker sold 10,728 excavators in the January-June period in China, up 10 percent from a year ago, marking the largest number since the same period of 2011, when it sold about 12,000 excavators, the company said in an emailed statement.
Doosan Infracore's sales of excavators reached 1,320 units in China in June, also up 23 percent from a year earlier.
The company also said it has rolled out its new excavator, the 6-ton DX 60W ECO, specially tailored to the Chinese market to expand its sales.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)