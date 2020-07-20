S. Korea to soon draw up measure to supply more homes in Seoul, neighboring area
SEJONG, July 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will soon draw up measures to supply more homes in Seoul and its neighboring area, the finance ministry said Monday, in the latest move to curb rising home prices.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and senior policymakers held a meeting earlier in the day and discussed measures to help resolve housing supply shortage in the densely populated area, the ministry said in a statement.
However, the statement stopped short of saying whether the government would open up greenbelt zones in the Seoul metropolitan area to make more land available for housing.
The Seoul metropolitan government has long opposed the idea of developing greenbelt areas, citing the need to protect the environment and avoid excessive expansion of the city.
Earlier this month, the central government announced its toughest measures yet to rein in rising housing prices, as a series of steps, including tax hikes and loan regulations, failed to put a brake on soaring home prices.
Record-low interest rates and excess liquidity, which has been pumped into the market to help revive the virus-hit economy, have contributed to soaring home prices, analysts said.
