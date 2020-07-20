Moon's approval rating hits 9-month low amid falling support from core base: Realmeter

In a five-day survey on 2,516 adults nationwide through last Friday, the rating dropped 3.9 percentage points from a week earlier, according to Realmeter. It marks the lowest since 41.4 percent in the second week of October last year, when South Korea was in the midst of huge political rifts over Moon's appointment of Cho Kuk, one of his closest aides, as justice minister. Cho and his family were accused of having made illegal or unfair financial gains and received favors in schooling.