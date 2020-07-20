KBO clubs vying for 2nd place to clash in Seoul
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- With the NC Dinos enjoying a comfortable lead at the top of the South Korean baseball standings, other playoff hopefuls may already have been left to play for second place.
Two of those clubs will collide in the nation's capital starting Tuesday in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).
The Doosan Bears (38-26), sitting 5.5 games behind the Dinos for second place, will host the Kiwoom Heroes (38-28), who are one game back of the Bears, for a three-game series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul.
Behind the Heroes are five teams separated by 3.5 games, with the fourth-place LG Twins (34-29-1) trailing the Heroes by 2.5 games.
The Bears went 4-2 last week, while the Heroes were 3-4, with some Jekyll & Hyde performances by their bullpen.
The hard-throwing setup man An Woo-jin had a particularly rocky week. His string of scoreless appearances was snapped at nine on Friday, as the SK Wyverns touched him for four runs in one inning. Two days later, An issued three walks and was charged with four earned runs in 2/3 of an inning against the same Wyverns. An was the losing pitcher in both games.
An and the rest of the Heroes' pitching staff will have their hands full against the Bears, who have the league's best team batting average (.302), the second most runs (395) and the second-highest on-base plus slugging percentage (.816).
The Heroes took two out of three against the Bears in their first series from June 30-July 2. It was their first meeting since the Bears swept the Heroes in last year's Korean Series.
They may well have a rematch in this year's Korean Series, though the Dinos (42-19-2), despite some bullpen issues of their own, remain firmly entrenched at the top. The regular season champions earn a bye to the Korean Series.
Also starting Tuesday, the Dinos will host the Samsung Lions (34-31), who are trying to stay in the tight race for a playoff spot. The Lions entered the week trailing the Kia Tigers (33-29) for the fifth and the last postseason berth by half a game.
And those two clubs will clash on the weekend at the Tigers' home in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul. The Tigers and the Lions are currently ranked first and second in team ERA. Over the weekend, the Lions welcomed Ben Lively back from a long injury layoff. The American right-hander earned his first win of the season on Saturday after holding the Lotte Giants to two runs over five innings.
The Twins, who swept the lowly Hanwha Eagles over the weekend to move into fourth place, will take on the KT Wiz starting Tuesday. The Wiz have tumbled below .500 mark at 31-32-1 after posting one tie and two losses against the Dinos.
Slugger Mel Rojas Jr. has kept on mashing for the Wiz. The Player of the Month for June has been even better in July, batting .419/.486/.774 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 16 games in July.
Rojas Jr. is the league leader in batting Triple Crown categories with a .387 batting average, 22 home runs and 60 RBIs.
