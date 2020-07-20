Gyeonggi governor close behind former prime minister in favorability poll
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- The favorability rating of Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung has soared to trail close behind Rep. Lee Nak-yon, a former prime minister, in a poll on potential presidential candidates, Realmeter said Monday.
The governor's approval stood at 18.7 percent in the survey of 1,000 voters nationwide last Friday, a day after he was effectively acquitted of spreading false information during the 2018 local election campaign. The margin of error is plus and minus 3.1 percentage points.
Lee's rating climbed to 15.6 percent in late June from 14.2 percent in late May and 14.4 percent a month earlier in Realmeter's polls. Many point to public support for his handling of the new coronavirus crisis as the governor of the province with a population of 13 million, the largest among all administrative divisions in the country.
In contrast, the approval of Lee Nak-yon, who has been long leading the polls of a possible next president, has been on the decline since April.
His popularity dipped to 23.3 in the latest survey from 30.8 percent recorded at the end of June, with the gap with the governor falling within the margin of error for the first time. It suggests a tight race between the two to become the flag bearer of the liberal ruling Democratic Party for the 2022 presidential race.
Public support for Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl rose to 14.3 percent from 10.1 percent posted in late June, Realmeter said. Yoon is seen as a potential presidential candidate of the main opposition United Future Party, although he has not declared any interest in politics.
