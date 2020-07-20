Seoul stocks extend losses late Monday morning on profit-taking
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares extended losses late Monday morning as investors locked in part of gains built on hopes for stimulus steps in major economies.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 12.18 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,189.01 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index climbed 2.4 percent last week on the back of hopes for stimulus measures in major economies.
Investors also kept a watchful eye on the uncertainties over the additional stimulus measures under review.
European leaders came to a disagreement over a 750 billion-euro (US$857 billion) stimulus package this weekend, while the U.S. Senate is set to roll out an emergency virus relief package worth some $1 trillion this week, aimed at supporting pandemic-hit businesses.
Most large caps traded lower in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.55 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shedding 0.84 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics slipped 0.27 percent, with leading chemical maker LG Chem dipping 1.16 percent.
Internet giant Naver retreated 4.35 percent, and top mobile messenger operator rival Kakao fell 4 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,204.05 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.15 won from the previous session's close.
