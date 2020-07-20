Daewoo E&C wins US$239 mln order from Singapore
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Monday that its consortium has received a US$239 million order to build three Mass Rapid Transit stations in Singapore.
Under the deal with the Land Transport Authority, Daewoo E&C and its Singaporean partner, Yongnam E&C, will also build a 3.6-kilometer-long viaduct.
The deal is part of the project that will connect Jurong's main area to the North South Line and the East West Line with a 24-kilometer-long extension to the Mass Rapid Transit.
Daewoo E&C has a 60 percent stake in the project, while the rest is held by Yongnam E&C.
It is the first time that Daewoo E&C has won a civil project since 2014, when the builder secured a subway project known as the Thomson East Coast Line in the city state.
