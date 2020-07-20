Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Daewoo E&C

Daewoo E&C wins US$239 mln order from Singapore

14:21 July 20, 2020

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Monday that its consortium has received a US$239 million order to build three Mass Rapid Transit stations in Singapore.

Under the deal with the Land Transport Authority, Daewoo E&C and its Singaporean partner, Yongnam E&C, will also build a 3.6-kilometer-long viaduct.

The deal is part of the project that will connect Jurong's main area to the North South Line and the East West Line with a 24-kilometer-long extension to the Mass Rapid Transit.

Daewoo E&C has a 60 percent stake in the project, while the rest is held by Yongnam E&C.

It is the first time that Daewoo E&C has won a civil project since 2014, when the builder secured a subway project known as the Thomson East Coast Line in the city state.

A rendition of a Mass Rapid Transit station to be built in Singapore, in this image provided by Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK