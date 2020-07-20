Moon backs preserving 'greenbelt' development restriction zone, gov't says
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has decided to preserve the "greenbelt" development restriction zones around Seoul, dismissing a call for using parts of the areas as land for the construction of housing, the prime minister's office said Monday.
Moon revealed the position during a weekly meeting with Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, it said in a press release.
The government is searching for land to construct apartments in response to soaring housing prices in Seoul and nearby cities.
Some argued in favor of lifting the greenbelt regulations as an option for massive and relatively quick housing supply in the densely populated areas.
