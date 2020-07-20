Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #football #K League

K League's Jeonbuk sign ex-Premier Leaguer Barrow

14:55 July 20, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Three-time defending South Korean football champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors have acquired former Premier League winger Mo Barrow.

Jeonbuk announced on Monday that the 27-year-old Gambian native should be able to add speed and firepower to their stagnant attack.

This image provided by Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on July 20, 2020, shows the K League 1 club's newest signing, Mo Barrow of Gambia. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The well-traveled Barrow began his club career in Sweden in 2010, and made his Premier League debut with Swansea City in 2014.

He also had loan spells with second-tier Championship clubs Notthingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United and Reading.

Most recently, Barrow plied his trade in Turkey with Denizlispor.

Jeonbuk are going for an unprecedented fourth consecutive K League 1 championship this year, but they're winless in their past three contests with two draws and a loss. They've managed just three goals in those matches, while losing the grip of first place in the table. Jeonbuk are now three points behind the league-leading Ulsan Hyundai FC.

Jeonbuk said Barrow arrived in South Korea on June 30 and completed his mandatory, 14-day quarantine. He has already passed his physical.

This image provided by Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on July 20, 2020, shows the K League 1 club's newest signing, Mo Barrow of Gambia. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK