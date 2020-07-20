K League's Jeonbuk sign ex-Premier Leaguer Barrow
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Three-time defending South Korean football champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors have acquired former Premier League winger Mo Barrow.
Jeonbuk announced on Monday that the 27-year-old Gambian native should be able to add speed and firepower to their stagnant attack.
The well-traveled Barrow began his club career in Sweden in 2010, and made his Premier League debut with Swansea City in 2014.
He also had loan spells with second-tier Championship clubs Notthingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United and Reading.
Most recently, Barrow plied his trade in Turkey with Denizlispor.
Jeonbuk are going for an unprecedented fourth consecutive K League 1 championship this year, but they're winless in their past three contests with two draws and a loss. They've managed just three goals in those matches, while losing the grip of first place in the table. Jeonbuk are now three points behind the league-leading Ulsan Hyundai FC.
Jeonbuk said Barrow arrived in South Korea on June 30 and completed his mandatory, 14-day quarantine. He has already passed his physical.
