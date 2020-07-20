Moon urges 'productive' use of floating money to ease overheating real estate market
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in called Monday for policy measures to funnel the flood of floating money in South Korea's asset market to "productive investment," not property speculation.
His statement came amid growing concerns about a potential real estate market bubble in the nation driven by record-low interest rates and excess liquidity. The Moon administration has also adopted an expansionary fiscal policy in response to the COVID-19 crisis, like governments in many other nations.
South Korea's capital liquidity has totaled more than 3,000 trillion won (US$2,500 billion), as unprecedentedly low interest rates and huge supply of money are in place globally in a bid to counter the severe economic impact of the coronavirus, Moon pointed out while presiding over a weekly meeting with his senior Cheong Wa Dae aides.
"The government should take all policy measures so that the overflowing liquidity funds can be channeled into sound and productive investment, not unproductive ones, such as real estate," he said in front of pool reporters at the opening of the session.
He instructed relevant authorities to do their best to ensure that abundant liquidity leads to corporate investment and household income.
"It's a way to make our economy healthy and advance economic recovery," he said.
He also urged the government to review "comprehensive policy methods" to protect retail stock investors and encourage long-term market investment in the local equity market.
His administration is seeking to overhaul the financial taxation system.
"Its focus is to vitalize our stock market," Moon said, adding it should be done in the direction of boosting investment by individuals here even if tax income decreases.
Moon suggested the creation of special funds for the Korean-version New Deal project, as his office has branded it a government-private team initiative aimed at creating jobs and fostering economic growth.
