S. Korea to send 2 million face masks to 28 African countries
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to send 2 million face masks to 28 countries in sub-Saharan Africa this month to support their fight against the new coronavirus, the foreign ministry said Monday.
Seoul will send the masks in cooperation with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (ACDCP), an organization under the African Union that has been charged with containing the spread of the pandemic in Africa.
The ministry plans to send the masks in four separate batches, with the first one set to be sent to the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on Tuesday.
"The support this time is expected to show our government's firm willingness to contribute to the African region's efforts to respond to COVID-19 and to further strengthen the friendly relationship between South Korea and Africa," the ministry said in a press release.
South Korea has recently been strengthening its aid program for Africa, including its sharing of experience in fighting the contagious disease and a US$5 million project to help reinforce the ACDCP's overall capacity.
