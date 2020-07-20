Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #KB Kookmin Bank

KB Kookmin Bank to become largest stakeholder in Indonesian bank

16:56 July 20, 2020

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- KB Kookmin Bank, South Korea's largest retail lender, said Monday that it has decided to acquire an additional 45-percent stake in Bank Bukopin in Indonesia.

The decision -- made at the bank's board meeting on Thursday -- will raise the South Korean lender's stake in Bank Bukopin, a mid-sized institution, to 67 percent by the end of August, making the South Korean bank the largest shareholder of Bank Bukopin.

KB Kookmin Bank did not provide the value of the stake purchase.

The corporate logo of KB Kookmin Bank (Yonhap)

The move came two years after KB Kookmin Bank acquired a 22-percent stake in Bank Bukopin in the latest move to strengthen its presence in the emerging country.

Bank Bukopin experienced bank runs in recent weeks, due mainly to growing cash demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The cash withdrawals have since stabilized with the news of KB Kookmin Bank becoming the majority shareholder of Bank Bukopin.

Indonesian conglomerate Bosowa Corp. currently holds a 23.4-percent stake in Bank Bukopin.

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK