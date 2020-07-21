U.S. lawmaker criticizes Trump administration after report of possible troop drawdown in S. Korea
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 20 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. lawmaker has criticized the Trump administration following a report that the White House is considering a drawdown of troops in South Korea.
Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation, tweeted Sunday that it would be an "irresponsible decision."
"Our partnership with South Korea, which has strong and bipartisan support in Congress, not only ensures peace and prosperity in the region, but it protects American security," he wrote.
Around 28,500 American troops are currently stationed in South Korea to deter North Korean aggression and counter Chinese military actions.
The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that the Pentagon presented the White House with options for reducing U.S. Forces Korea in March.
The report came as Seoul and Washington have struggled to reach a new deal on how much the Asian nation will pay to keep the U.S. force presence.
It also followed U.S. President Donald Trump's recent decision to partially withdraw troops from Germany.
On Monday, South Korea's defense ministry said the two sides have not discussed the possibility of reducing U.S. troop levels.
The report also prompted criticism from a Republican senator last week.
"We don't have missile systems in South Korea as a welfare program; we have troops and munitions there to protect Americans. Our aim is to give the Chinese communist leadership and the nuclear nut tyrannizing his North Korean subjects something to think about before they mess with us," Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said in a statement Friday.
"This kind of strategic incompetence is Jimmy Carter-level weak," he added.
Carter pledged as a presidential candidate in 1976 to withdraw U.S. troops from South Korea. Upon taking office the following year, he ordered a review of options to execute the plan. Faced with opposition from within his own Democratic Party, he ultimately abandoned the goal in 1979.
