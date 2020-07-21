Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:10 July 21, 2020

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 21.

Korean-language dailies
-- Ruling party talks of moving administrative capital to curb housing prices (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon says will not lift development restrictions at greenbelts (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't not to open greenbelts, housing supply measures back to square one (Donga llbo)
-- Moon says will preserve greenbelts, ending controversy (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon says there will be no lifting of greenbelts, calms controversy (Segye Times)
-- S. Koreans now concerned about houses they live in, water they drink (Chosun Ilbo)
-- With no progress in curbing housing prices, meaningless 18-day void controversy over greenbelts (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 3 months after landslide victory at general elections, public gives 'yellow card' to Moon administration (Hankyoreh)
-- After chaos over greenbelts, Moon says they will be preserved (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon ends controversy over greenbelts, says they will be preserved (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon says greenbelts will be preserved, Taereung golf course will be used (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Gov't not to open 'greenbelt' for housing supply (Korea Times)
-- National Museum to reopen with largest exhibition of state-designated treasures (Korea Herald)
-- Don't touch greenbelts, says Moon (Korea JoongAng Daily)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK