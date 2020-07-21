Korean-language dailies

-- Ruling party talks of moving administrative capital to curb housing prices (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon says will not lift development restrictions at greenbelts (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't not to open greenbelts, housing supply measures back to square one (Donga llbo)

-- Moon says will preserve greenbelts, ending controversy (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Koreans now concerned about houses they live in, water they drink (Chosun Ilbo)

-- With no progress in curbing housing prices, meaningless 18-day void controversy over greenbelts (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 3 months after landslide victory at general elections, public gives 'yellow card' to Moon administration (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon says greenbelts will be preserved, Taereung golf course will be used (Korea Economic Daily)

