(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 21)

In fact, Trump has continued to put pressure on Seoul to take a greater financial share for the upkeep of the USFK. He has wrongly accused South Korea of having been a free rider in the defense alliance with the U.S. He should realize that Seoul has been sharing the cost with Washington since 1991. Last year alone, the South paid $870 million. However, Trump unabashedly asked for more than a fivefold increase to $5 billion, and more recently has demanded an increase of 50 percent to $1.3 billion.