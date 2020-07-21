(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 21)

Lee went so far as to pardon North Korea for the leveling of the office because Pyongyang dismantled it "due to the sending of propaganda leaflets by North Korean defectors." Would he use the same logic if North Korea tears down tourism facilities built by Hyundai in Mount Kumgang? We wonder whom he really represents. A lawsuit was already filed with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office earlier this month by a South Korean lawyer against Kim Yo-jong — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister and vice department director of the Workers' Party — for the demolition.