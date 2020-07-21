Go to Contents
(LEAD) S. Korea's exports drop 12.8 pct in first 20 days of July

09:11 July 21, 2020

SEJONG, July 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports dropped 12.8 percent on-year in the first 20 days of July amid the economic fallout from the new coronavirus, customs data showed Tuesday.

The nation's outbound shipments stood at US$24.6 billion in the July 1-20 period, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

The daily average exports during the 20-day period also declined 7.1 percent.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted trade and halted production around the globe, with a rising number of countries fully closing their borders.

By segment, exports of memory chips, a key item, fell 1.7 percent and those of automobiles declined 14 percent over the 20-day period from a year earlier.

By country, shipments to China fell 0.8 percent on-year and shipments to the United States declined 2.4 percent.

