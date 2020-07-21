Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Posco International Q2 net profit down 25.5 pct. to 90.5 bln won

10:38 July 21, 2020

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Posco International on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 90.5 billion won (US$ 75.5 million), down 25.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 134.4 billion won, down 25.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 18.2 percent to 5.25 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK