Posco International Q2 net profit down 25.5 pct. to 90.5 bln won
10:38 July 21, 2020
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Posco International on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 90.5 billion won (US$ 75.5 million), down 25.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 134.4 billion won, down 25.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 18.2 percent to 5.25 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
