Seoul stocks extend gains on hopes for COVID-19 vaccine, stimulus steps
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares continued to build on gains late Tuesday morning on hopes for a new coronavirus vaccine and stimulus talks in major economies.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 27.63 points, or 1.26 percent, to 2,225.83 as of 11:20 a.m.
Investor appetite for risky assets grew following reports on the progress made in COVID-19 vaccine development in Europe. The vaccine being developed by University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc showed positive results in initial-stage human testing, according to the reports.
Expectations for stimulus packages in the U.S. and Europe also fueled the extended market gain.
Most large caps traded higher in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped 2.21 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 1.82 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics advanced 0.81 percent, with leading chemical maker LG Chem surging 4.11 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor slipped 0.41 percent, but top steelmaker POSCO gained 0.8 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1197.9 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.3 won from the previous session's close.
