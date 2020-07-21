Main opposition leader steps up pressure on Moon's 'failing' real estate policy
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- The floor leader of the main opposition United Future Party (UFP) on Tuesday heaped pressure on the Moon Jae-in administration over real estate policy, which he lambasted as a "fiasco."
Delivering his first speech to the 21st National Assembly, UFP floor leader Rep. Joo Ho-young zeroed in on skyrocketing house prices, a major issue that has increasingly weighed on the approval rating of the Moon administration.
"(The Moon government) bombarded home owners with (increased) gross real estate tax and property tax and now is angling to raise transfer tax. I wonder if owning a house is a crime," the floor leader said in his speech to a parliamentary plenary session.
"In reality, high-ranking government officials raked in huge profit margins with apartments in the most coveted areas, raising the ire and the sense of deprivation of the public," Joo said.
He defined the Moon administration's real estate policy as "a big failure," and pressed the government to "ease up regulations (in the property market) and increase housing supply" as a way to stabilize the market.
The main opposition floor leader also urged the administration to sack Land Minister Kim Hyun-mee who has been under heat for failing to curb spiking home prices.
The overheating property market has been increasingly burdening Moon around the midpoint of his five-year presidential term.
Weighed down by the property issue and other political controversies, including the alleged sexual misconduct by late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, Moon's approval rating plunged to 44.8 percent for the third week of July, the lowest point in nine months.
The speech was the main opposition floor leader's first address to the chamber as the representative of one of the two parliament negotiation groups. The speech was delivered after the chamber formally opened last Thursday, more than one month after the new parliamentary term began on May 30, due to bipartisan rows.
"The true nature of the Moon administration is hypocrisy and shamelessness and each and every member of the public should recognize the seriousness of its tyranny and stand up against it," Joo said.
He also demanded a formal parliamentary probe into the abrupt death of Mayor Park, who was facing sexual harassment allegations raised by his former secretary.
The floor leader also swiped at Moon's North Korea policy.
"(Moon's North Korea policy) completely fell through with the North's demolition of the inter-Korean liaison office in the Kaesong Industrial Complex and derision and insult of (Seoul)," he said.
Last month, the North blew up the building that served as a symbol of inter-Korean reconciliation and peace in anger over anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent by activists in the South.
pbr@yna.co.kr
