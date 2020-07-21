Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun reportedly headed to bullpen as closer

Kim was an MVP-winning starter in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) for 13 years and has zero career regular-season saves. He recorded two saves in the Korean Series in 2010 and 2018 for the SK Wyverns, both coming in title-clinching games. Kim was summoned to close out those games more as a courtesy, as the Wyverns wanted to give their All-Star pitcher a chance to record the final out for championships.