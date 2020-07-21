Posco Chemical shifts to red in Q2
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Posco Chemical Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net loss of 7.2 billion won (US$ 6 million), swinging from a profit of 23.4 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 4.1 billion won, down 75.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 8 percent to 340.2 billion won.
The operating profit was 56.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
