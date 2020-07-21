Posco Q2 net profit down 84.6 pct. to 104.9 bln won
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Posco on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 104.9 billion won (US$ 87.5 million), down 84.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period fell 84.3 percent on-year to 167.7 billion won. Sales decreased 15.9 percent to 13.72 trillion won.
The operating profit was 7.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
