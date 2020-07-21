U.N. grants sanctions waiver for S. Korean NGO's assistance efforts in N. Korea
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations has granted a temporary sanctions waiver for a South Korean nongovernmental organization's project to help North Korea's antivirus efforts, the U.N.'s website showed Tuesday.
The Inter-Korean Economic Cooperation Research was given the exemption to "engage in humanitarian activities for emergency relief towards COVID-19 prevention and control," according to the website.
The exemption allows the organization to bring 20 thermal imaging cameras into North Korea and distribute them to public facilities, including schools, ports and hospitals in its North Pyongan Province, to "identify cases of community-based infections."
The exemption will be effective for six months until Jan. 17 next year.
North Korea claims to have no confirmed case of the coronavirus, but it has maintained tight border controls and quarantine efforts to keep the virus at bay.
Humanitarian activities in North Korea are not banned under international sanctions, but related materials are subject to sanctions waivers from the U.N.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)