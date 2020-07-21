Bugs found at seven water-purifying plants: ministry
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- An inspection at water purifying facilities across South Korea found bugs at seven of them following multiple reports of people discovering worm-like organisms in their bathrooms, the environment ministry said Tuesday.
The ministry said the bugs were found at seven plants, including one that supplies tap water to the western port city of Incheon, during an emergency inspection at 49 water purifying facilities that use activated carbon filters.
Residents in the port city, west of Seoul, have reported hundreds of complaints of larva-like organisms in tap water. Incheon city officials have collected the organisms in 166 cases and are trying to determine their exact source.
Authorities suspect that some of the larva hatched in the filters and traveled through the water purifying facilities and water reservoirs to some homes that get tap water from the contaminated facilities.
The ministry said it has replaced the contaminated filters and taken follow-up measures, adding that the problem will subside once some of the larva that remains in water pipes are removed.
It has also launched an inspection of 435 other water purifying facilities, which is expected to wrap up later this week. The ministry, however, said it is unlikely for larva to inhabit these facilities compared with those that use activated carbon filters.
The ministry advised residents to report any similar cases and asked municipal governments to share information on their probes into the case on their websites.
In addition to the Incheon cases, complaints on discovering unidentified bug-like organisms have been reported across the country.
Officials, however, said follow-up inspections showed that most of them were due to external factors, such as bugs that bred in water pipes and drains.
mlee@yna.co.kr
