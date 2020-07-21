KB Financial Group Q2 net profit up 0.1 pct. to 992.4 bln won
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group Inc. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 992.4 billion won (US$ 828.6 million), up 0.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.39 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.31 trillion won a year ago. Sales fell 14.9 percent to 10.71 trillion won.
The operating profit was 16.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
