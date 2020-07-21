Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

KB Financial Group Q2 net profit up 0.1 pct. to 992.4 bln won

15:44 July 21, 2020

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group Inc. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 992.4 billion won (US$ 828.6 million), up 0.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.39 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.31 trillion won a year ago. Sales fell 14.9 percent to 10.71 trillion won.

The operating profit was 16.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK