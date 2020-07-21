Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Samsung C&T Q2 net income up 6.4 pct. to 220.7 bln won

16:01 July 21, 2020

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 220.7 billion won (US$ 184.3 million), up 6.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 7.9 percent on-year to 238.1 billion won. Sales decreased 9.4 percent to 7.22 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK