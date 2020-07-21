Go to Contents
(LEAD) Samsung C&T Q1 net rises 6.4 pct on equity gains

17:24 July 21, 2020

(ATTN: UPDATES with details of regulatory filing and stock prices)

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp., a construction affiliate of Samsung Group, said Tuesday its second-quarter net profit rose 6.4 percent from a year earlier due to profitable projects and increased gains from equity ties with affiliates.

Net profit for the three months ending June 30 stood at 220.7 billion won (US$184 million) from 207.4 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Samsung C&T said increased equity gains from Samsung Biologics and overall profitable projects helped boost the second-quarter bottom line, despite decreased sales caused in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flag of Samsung Group (Yonhap)

Samsung C&T holds a 43.4 percent stake in Samsung Biologics, a biopharmaceutical unit of South Korea's largest conglomerate Samsung Group.

On Tuesday, Samsung Biologics reported its second-quarter net income of 52 billion won, swinging from a loss of 13.4 billion won a year earlier.

Samsung C&T said its operating profit also rose 7.9 percent to 238.1 billion won in the second quarter from 220.6 billion won a year ago.

Still, sales fell 9.4 percent to 7.22 trillion won from 7.97 trillion won.

Shares in Samsung C&T rose 2.33 percent to 110,000 won, outperforming the broader KOSPI's 1.39 percent gain.

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

