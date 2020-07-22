Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #tax code revisions-gist

Gist of tax code revisions

14:00 July 22, 2020

SEJONG, July 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the key features of the tax code revisions unveiled Wednesday, which include measures that will help steer the nation toward an economic recovery once the coronavirus pandemic wanes.

Reviving economic growth and overcoming pandemic fallout

- Revise a tax credit on corporate investment to reduce tax burdens on firms

- Expand tax incentives for more investment by companies

- Provide high tax deduction rate if companies invest money in New Deal projects

- Raise a cap on tax deduction on credit card use this year

- Lower stock transaction tax

Improving income redistribution and taxation fairness

- Raise the ceiling of taxable revenues for small merchants, small- and medium-sized firms

- Redesign the tax scheme in a way that boosts employment

- Expand tax benefits to companies that hire young people

- Extend tax benefits to facilitate R&D for new technologies

Adjusting tax schemes

- Improve taxation schemes on nonprofit organizations

- Boost protection of rights of taxpayers

- Amend tariff assessment scheme
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK