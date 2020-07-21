(LEAD) Ex-S. Korea captain Ki Sung-yueng rejoins FC Seoul after 11 years away

Under an agreement when Ki first left the K League 1, FC Seoul reserved exclusive rights to negotiate with Ki if he wanted to play in South Korea again. And if Ki hoped to sign with another K League club, that team had to pay FC Seoul a hefty transfer fee, reportedly 2.6 billion won (US$2.2 million). With FC Seoul reluctant to sign Ki and also unwilling to let him go to another team, Ki said in February he didn't feel wanted by his original club.