S. Korea closely consulting with U.S. to seek 'creative solution' to resuming Mt. Kumgang tour: ministry
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is looking for a "creative solution" through consultations with the United States to resume a long-suspended tour program to North Korea's Mount Kumgang in the form of individual tours, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
South Korea has been considering individual tours to the scenic mountain as a way to restart the tour project without violating sanctions on Pyongyang so as to move reconciliation with the North forward.
The program's formal resumption requires a sanctions waiver as it involves bulk cash transfer to the North.
"We have said a number of times that Seoul and Washington have closely been coordinating over many issues. We are continuing to seek a creative solution through close communication," foreign ministry spokesperson Kim In-chul told a press briefing.
Unification Minister nominee Lee In-young also called individual tours a "creative solution" and said he would propose talks with the North on the issue at an appropriate time.
The project was suspended after a South Korean tourist was shot dead near the mountain resort in 2008.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said during his visit to Seoul earlier this month that the U.S. strongly supports inter-Korean cooperation and called it an important component in fostering stability on the Korean Peninsula.
