Triathlon coach arrested for alleged assault

21:30 July 21, 2020

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- A triathlon coach was arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting athletes, including Choi Suk-hyeon, who took her own life last month after calling for him and other abusers to be punished.

The Daegu District Court issued the arrest warrant for Kim Gyu-bong, head coach of Gyeongju City Hall's semi-pro club, citing concerns that he may flee or destroy evidence.

The 42-year-old coach, along with a team therapist and two team members, is suspected of verbally and physically abusing athletes.

The coach is also alleged to have illegally taken money from team members when they went overseas for training.

Choi filed complaints against them with local police and related sporting entities. But her pleas for help had gone unanswered, and it was only after her passing that legal and sports authorities began looking into those allegations more seriously.

The therapist, named Ahn Joo-hyeon, was also arrested last week, with the two teammates under probe for the alleged assault.

Kim Gyu-bong, head coach of Gyeongju City Hall's semi-pro triathlon club, is taken out of a local court in the southern city of Daegu on July 21, 2020, in this photo provided by Yonhap News Television. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

