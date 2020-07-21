Fireballer wins hyped-up pitching matchup vs. crafty lefty
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- As pitching styles go, they can hardly be any more different. And both Raul Alcantara and Eric Jokisch were excellent over the first five innings for their respective Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) clubs Tuesday, with the former ultimately prevailing thanks to dominant stuff and abundance of run support.
Alcantara and the Doosan Bears beat up on Jokisch and the Kiwoom Heroes 6-1 at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. Alcantara tossed seven shutout innings, striking out eight and walking none while allowing only five singles. He won his league-leading 10th game of 2020.
Jokisch held the Bears to just one single through five frames, but then the Bears woke up in the bottom sixth and roughed up the left-hander for five hits -- two singles, a double, a triple and a home run -- and five runs. Reliever Jo Seong-woon let an inherited runner to score, and Jokisch was charged with his season-worst six earned runs.
This is a series between No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the league, with the Bears holding a one-game lead over the Heroes in second place prior to Tuesday. The opening pitching matchup was expected to be a dandy, pitting the league's hardest thrower in Alcantara, averaging 152.1 kilometers per hour (94.5 miles per hour) with his fastball, against the prototypical crafty lefty in Jokisch.
The first five frames were a breeze, with both pitchers dealing and neither lineup able to generate much of anything.
Alcantara pitched around a leadoff single by Seo Geon-chang in the top first, ending the inning with Lee Jung-hoo striking out and Seo getting thrown out trying to steal second
It was mostly smooth sailing from there for Alcantara, who needed just nine pitches to retire the side in order in the second. A two-out single in the third went for naught for the Heroes in the third, and Alcantara had clean fourth and fifth.
He got into a bit of a jam with two outs in the sixth, as consecutive singles put runners at the corners. It was the first time all game that either team had a man in scoring position.
Alcantara escaped unscathed by getting Lee Jung-hoo to fly out to center.
The Bears then went off for six runs in the bottom sixth, and that was all Alcantara needed.
He gave up an infield single in the seventh when he failed to cover first base in time on a grounder. The bullpen took over from there.
Alcantara touched 156 kph with his fastball Tuesday, and 68 of his 94 pitches went for strikes.
The Dominican right-hander improved to 3-0 for July with a 1.00 ERA in 27 innings. He's struck out 31 and walked just one.
