Korean-language dailies

-- Housing experts advise gov't to target multiple house owners (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- SK hynix, Apple join Supplier Clean Energy Program (Kookmin Daily)

-- Presidential house reshuffling expected next week (Donga llbo)

-- Bugs found in tap water, 1 year after controversies over red water (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Bugs found in seven water-purifying plants (Segye Times)

-- 5-6 positions at presidential house to be replaced next week (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea's first military satellite launches atop SpaceX rocket (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 13,000 new houses to be built in Gyeoggin area (Hankyoreh)

-- Gangnam housing prices spike further under gov't policy pressure (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't mulls rebuilding old Seoul houses into high-rises (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- POSCO posts first quarterly losses amid COVID-19 pandemic (Korea Economic Daily)

