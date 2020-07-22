Go to Contents
07:04 July 22, 2020

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 22.

Korean-language dailies
-- Housing experts advise gov't to target multiple house owners (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- SK hynix, Apple join Supplier Clean Energy Program (Kookmin Daily)
-- Presidential house reshuffling expected next week (Donga llbo)
-- Bugs found in tap water, 1 year after controversies over red water (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Bugs found in seven water-purifying plants (Segye Times)
-- 5-6 positions at presidential house to be replaced next week (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's first military satellite launches atop SpaceX rocket (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 13,000 new houses to be built in Gyeoggin area (Hankyoreh)
-- Gangnam housing prices spike further under gov't policy pressure (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't mulls rebuilding old Seoul houses into high-rises (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- POSCO posts first quarterly losses amid COVID-19 pandemic (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- COVID-19 changes landscape for travel, vacations (Korea Times)
-- Samsung, Hyundai to cooperate on future cars beyond batteries (Korea Herald)
-- SpaceX launches new satellite for Korean military (Korea JoongAng Daily)
