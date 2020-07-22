(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on July 22)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his aides also need to pay heed to the criticism that their preoccupation with inter-Korean reconciliation, even at the risk of straining ties with Washington, helps prompt talk of a possible US troop pullout. Recent remarks by some presidential advisers and ruling party lawmakers downplayed the role of the American troops here and took issue with what they saw as Washington's lack of support for Seoul's efforts to enhance cross-border cooperation.