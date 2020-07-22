(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 22)

Now with one possible housing site crossed out, the government has to come up with alternative ones including publicly owned sites such as a golf practice range in northeastern Seoul. Experts have estimated that site could yield 20,000 housing units. They are also touting expanding the permissible floor area ratio for reconstruction and redevelopment of dilapidated apartments. Expediting the development of new satellite cities may well be in the pipes. These are, however, options that also have their own risks; they should be closely analyzed and studied.