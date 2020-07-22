(LEAD) Cluster infections, imported cases push new virus cases above 60
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new daily virus cases rebounded to over 60 on Wednesday due to a rise in locally transmitted infections and imported cases, with the greater Seoul seeing a sharp increase in virus cases tied to a nursing home and a front-line military unit.
The country identified 63 new cases, raising the total caseload to 13,879, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). Of the newly added cases, 29 were local infections.
New virus cases spiked to 45 on Tuesday after falling below the threshold of 30 for the first time in more than three weeks on Monday, due mainly to an uptick in the number of local infections led by a nursing home in Seoul.
Of the locally transmitted cases reported Wednesday, 16 were from Seoul.
A nursing home in western Seoul reported three new COVID-19 cases the previous day, raising the total number of related cases to 12.
Gyeonggi Province surrounding the capital city reported eight new infections.
An Army unit near the inter-Korean border reported a cluster infection. At least eight soldiers have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 so far, according to military officials.
Gwangju, located 330 kilometers southwest of Seoul, added one new case. Incheon, just west of Seoul, added four new infections.
Imported cases continued to increase, rising by double-digit figures for 27 consecutive days. Related cases may further rise down the road as the country plans to bring home nationals from the virus-hit Iraq.
South Korea has been requesting foreign arrivals from six high-risk nations to hand in virus test results. They are still put under a two-week quarantine and go through separate COVID-19 tests.
So far, eight arrivals from the countries later tested positive for the virus here despite handing in the proof. Health authorities, however, said it is not likely for such cases to lead to local infections.
Of the 34 imported cases reported Wednesday, 11 of them were from Uzbekistan, followed by the Philippines with seven cases and the United States with five.
In the latest efforts to normalize everyday lives of South Koreans, the country started to reopen public facilities, such as museums and libraries, in the greater Seoul area this week.
South Korea has never adopted a full nationwide lockdown, and instead opted to persuade its people to follow strict social distancing rules while minimizing disruptions to business activities. Limited restrictions have been implemented on vulnerable places, such as clubs and churches.
Local authorities, meanwhile, are alert over the summer vacation season when more people are likely to make short trips home.
The country's death toll came to 297, up one the previous day, according to the KCDC. The fatality rate was 2.14 percent.
The number of patients being fully cured of the virus reached 12,698, up 55 from the previous day.
South Korea, which holds a population of around 51 million, carried out 1,492,071 COVID-19 tests since Jan. 3.
